New winery opens in Girard at historic Battles Bank location

A retired couple comes full circle as they opened their business in Girard where their life together began.

According to the Hagen History Center, the building once housed a historic depression-era bank. Now, the new owners have renovated the place into a winery.

The historic Battles Bank building is offering a new legacy to the Girard community as a winery.

After retiring, the new owners Gina and Jon Welsh decided to turn their wine-making hobby of 25 years into a business. The bought the building in 2019 and finished renovations in 2021.

“I grew up in Girard, so it’s nice to be a part of the Girard downtown business group and we are really excited about that,” Welsh said.

Gretchen Cash, the owner of Funk-N-Junk across the street from the winery, hopes the new place will bring more people to Girard.

“I’m super excited. We are getting a lot of smaller businesses down here on Main Street. We get a lot of pull from different things that the mayor is doing. Girard is such a wonderful little town that nobody really knows about,” Cash said.

Even though the owners renovated what once was the Battles Bank building, they wanted to keep its historical integrity in place.

“We’ve tried to keep the vault, for the most part, intact. We have the old teller stations that we renovated, some of the wood work that’s on the back bar and around the back bar is from the original bank,” Welsh said.

“I love that the community came and supported them tonight in their endeavors in the winery,” said Julie Huggler, Attendee.

“I’m a wine maker myself, so I like to enjoy other people’s wines. I judge for the Albion Fair almost every year, so it’s nice to get out and try other people’s wines,” said Andrew Graves, Attendee.

The winery is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

