Lawmakers in Pennsylvania said they have a lot to accomplish in the new year.

Several local leaders proposed legislation for a CRIZ, a city revitalization and improvement zone authority.

Elected officials are hopeful about new legislation in 2024.

State Senator Dan Laughlin said he has a list of priorities including raising the minimum wage in PA as 22 other states just did.

Laughlin said he continues to work on legislation for open primaries that would allow independent voters to participate in primary elections.

Adding he continues to advocate for a city revitalization and improvement zone authority, also known as CRIZ.

“We have gone through some fairly significant population declines, we have a lot of blighted housing scattered throughout the city and if we’re going to turn that around and grow this city, and get it back to a thriving community we’re going to need money to make that happen and this can help generate money,” said Dan Laughlin, (R) state senator district 49.

Laughlin isn’t alone in supporting the creation of a CRIZ authority in Erie.

“Speaking with one voice with Senator Laughlin, Representative Harkins and myself, for the City of Erie that’s on the table as well. In addition, always trying to bring money back to the community,” he said.

Representative Bob Merksi also said he’s working on legislation that addresses artificial intelligence.

“For the Joint State Government Commission to study artificial intelligence and make recommendations to the legislature on bills that we should pass regarding artificial intelligence. Putting in those safeguards so that there’s no deep fakes and that the community is protected as the technology advances,” said Bob Merski (D) PA state representative 2nd legislative district.