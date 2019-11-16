GoodTaste! Erie celebrates the region’s passion for food

GoodTaste! Erie, the region’s freshest food and cooking show, plans to serve up a fun food-filled day from 11:00am until 4:00pm on Saturday. The event taking place at the Ambassador Event Center on Peach Street.

This event is a family-friendly celebration of Erie’s fabulous food scene from restaurants to the rich seasonal bounties that are grown, produced and sold regularly.

The event will serve up a vendor marketplace, live demonstrations and workshops, holiday recipes and (of course!) non-stop sampling of delectable food and beverage offerings by dozens of local restaurants, wineries and food producers.

Topping the menu is nationally recognized DANCAKES, pancake artists who wield a squeeze bottle filled with colorful batter — on the Main Stage at 1 p.m. This edible art features anything from cartoon and anime characters to portraits of celebrities and the average Joe. Maple syrup is optional – artistic awe is not!

Tonight, Ron Martin of Smokey Martin’s BBQ in Meadville stopped by the JET 24 Action News studios to talk about the event.

GoodTaste! Erie is also supporting Erie’s highly respected City Mission and their holiday meals for the disadvantaged. All attendees who bring a non-perishable food donation to the show will be entered to win a Thanksgiving dinner for four from Honey Baked Ham.