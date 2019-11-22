Newsmaker- Michael Malthaner

“Christmas Wishes” is a holiday story filled with humor, songs and heartfelt meaning. Originally commissioned by the Riverside Inn, this holiday musical has previously had its share of successful runs.

Tonight’s newsmaker is Michael Malthaner, composer of “Christmas Wishes”

If you would like to see Christmas Wishes, here’s how and where you can check it out! It will take place at the Sacred Heart Auditorium at 816 West 26th Street

December 5th, 6th, 7th: Doors open at 5:45 and the show starts at 6:00pm.

December 8th- Doors open at 12:45pm and the show begins at 1:00pm.

The cost is $25 per ticket. If you want to purchase tickets in advance, you can call 450-7748 or purchase them following masses at Sacred Heart Church.