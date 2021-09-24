CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The country is looking for answers after the death of YouTuber Gabby Petito. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is missing after he was named a person of interest in her disappearance. How did we get here, and what could happen next?

NewsNation’s Marni Hughes, Brian Entin, Rich McHugh and Ashleigh Banfield dug into the case in a one-hour special report. You can watch it in the player above.

5:19 Brian Entin walks us through the timeline — from Petito and Laundrie’s road trip to the latest developments — in a live report outside the Laundrie family home.

10:20 Marni Hughes remembered Petito’s life and the impact she made on those who never knew her.

11:43 Hughes interviews Maija Polsley, a Petito family friend.

16:57 Rich McHugh investigates the phenomenon taking place on social media as armchair detectives try to piece together the clues.

24:40 Entin and former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer answer your questions about the case, including whether Laundrie is likely still alive and what could be next for his family.

32:11 Callahan Walsh talks about the search for Brian Laundrie. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ID and is streaming on Discovery+. Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh, and Callahan’s brother was tragically murdered three decades ago.

36:40 Banfield weighs in on what could be in store for the Laundrie family.

38:52 Why did this case gain the national attention it did as opposed to any other missing persons case? Hughes and Entin discuss.

Missing in America, where we will profile a missing person whose loved ones are hoping for closure.

