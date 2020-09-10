LIVE: Kamala Harris speaks in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 finalists for induction into the hall.

The 12 finalists are: Baby Nancy, bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.