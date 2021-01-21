READ: Full transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem ‘The Hill We Climb’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In a day revolving around an oath of office, the spoken words of a young American poet earned the spotlight this inauguration.

Amanda Gorman recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the swearing-in ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday. The 22-year-old used her words to embolden Americans to confront grief, to dare to hope and to act with mercy and love.

She asked us, to ask ourselves, “Where can we find light in this never-ending shade?”

And in the aftermath of Gorman’s powerful performance, her work has catapulted to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list.

Gorman’s debut poetry collection “The Hill We Climb” won the No. 1 spot on the online retail giant’s sale charts Thursday, followed directly by her children’s book “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” at No. 2.

“I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY!” Gorman, a Los Angeles resident, wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: ‘For words alone are certain good: Sing, then.'”

Gorman is the youngest poet in U.S. history to mark the transition of presidential power. A graduate of Harvard University, Gorman said she overcame a speech impediment in her youth and became the first U.S. National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. She has now joined the ranks of august inaugural poets such as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

Read the full transcript of Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb”:

“When day comes we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade? The loss we carry, a sea we must wade We’ve braved the belly of the beast We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace And the norms and notions of what just is Isn’t always just-ice And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it Somehow we do it Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished We the successors of a country and a time Where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one And yes we are far from polished far from pristine but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect We are striving to forge our union with purpose To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us but what stands before us We close the divide because we know to put our future first we must first put our differences aside We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another We seek harm to none and harmony for all Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true: That even as we grieved, we grew That even as we hurt, we hoped That even as we tired, we tried That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious Not because we will never again know defeat but because we will never again sow division Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree And no one shall make them afraid If we’re to live up to our own time Then victory won’t lie in the blade But in all of the bridges we’ve made That is the promise to glade The hill we climb If only we dare It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how we repair it We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy And this effort very nearly succeeded But while democracy can be periodically delayed it can never be permanently defeated In this truth in this faith we trust For while we have our eyes on the future history has its eyes on us This is the era of just redemption We feared at its inception We did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour but within it we found the power to author a new chapter To offer hope and laughter to ourselves So while once we asked, how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe? Now we assert, How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us? We will not march back to what was but move to what shall be A country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation Our blunders become their burdens But one thing is certain: If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change our children’s birthright So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left with Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest, we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the West, we will rise from the windswept Northeast where our forefathers first realized revolution We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the Midwestern states, we will rise from the sunbaked South We will rebuild, reconcile and recover and every known nook of our nation and every corner called our country, our people diverse and beautiful will emerge, battered and beautiful When day comes we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid The new dawn blooms as we free it For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it If only we’re brave enough to be it.” AMANDA GORMAN

Reuters contributed to this report.