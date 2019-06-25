Nighttime closures rescheduled for Route 20 bridge in Girard Township

Temporary nighttime closures have been rescheduled for the Route 20 (Ridge Road) bridge in Girard Township, Erie County for June 30 to July 3.

The bridge will be closed from 8:00 PM June 30 to 6:00 AM July 1, from 8:00 PM July 1 to 6:00 AM July 2, and again from 8:00 PM July 2 to 6:00 AM July 3.

The closures are necessary in order to remove portions of the existing bridge as part of a rehabilitation project.

A detour will be posted using Route 18, Interstate 90, and Route 98.

When the closures are not in effect, travel will be restricted to one lane in both eastbound and westbound directions.