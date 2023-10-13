(NEXSTAR) – Sick of getting calls from random numbers? You’re not alone. There were more than 4.3 billion robocalls in September 2023, new data shows.

YouMail, a blocking service that tracks the volume of robocalls, said that amount was a 15.9% drop compared to the month before. But that’s hardly consolation for the residents of predominantly Southern cities still being pestered by the relentless phone calls.

While big cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago get the most robocalls overall, smaller cities are getting more robocalls per capita, YouMail reports.

The 20 U.S. cities that had the most robocalls per capita in September were:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Memphis, Tennessee Washington, D.C. Macon, Georgia San Antonio, Texas Little Rock, Arkansas Albany, Georgia Lafayette, Louisiana Columbia, South Carolina Charleston, South Carolina Austin, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Shreveport, Louisiana Savannah, Georgia Tyler, Texas Augusta, Georgia Raleigh, North Carolina Tampa, Florida Fayetteville, North Carolina Greenville, South Carolina

“September’s big drop is a pleasant surprise, and in large part it appears to be due to a large drop in calls from telemarketers,” said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici in a press release.

However, there’s no guarantee the trend continues. YouMail’s data shows robocalls also dropped in July before spiking up again in August.

While some robocalls are normal and helpful – like a reminder about your upcoming doctor’s appointment, for example – many are from unwanted telemarketers or scammers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says it’s always working to crack down on those types of illegal calls.

The FCC advises you ignore calls from unknown numbers. If you do answer, the agency says to hang up, don’t give away personal information, and don’t answer any questions – especially those that prompt you to say “yes.” You can also add your number to the Do Not Call List, which legitimate telemarketers should respect.