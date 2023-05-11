NEW CASTLE, PA (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department and Fire Department, along with Lawrence County Emergency Management, responded to the scene of a train derailment late Wednesday night.

The derailment happened near Montgomery Avenue and Lafayette Street in the city of New Castle just at 11 p.m.

Representatives from Norfolk Southern railroad company are also on the scene.

Details are still limited, but at this time, the police department and Norfolk Southern believe there is no indication of any hazardous materials being released. An official from Norfolk Southern said there were no injuries.

An official confirmed that some cars were empty and that one is filled with soybeans. Officials are waiting on tow trucks to be built to move train cars. The tow trucks take two hours to build.

The tracks are on a bridge over the Mahoning River. No train cars fell into the river.

As a result of the derailment, a train stoppage in Lowellville is blocking the downtown area as well as River Road near Struthers. Emergency vehicles are now being routed through Struthers.

Officials said that it will take hours to get the car moved.

This derailment comes just 96 days after Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in the village of East Palestine, Ohio. The company is still in the process of cleaning up that location.

The Montgomery railroad crossing is closed in the area.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.