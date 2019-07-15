North East businesses prepare for Roar On The Shore

Roar on the shore begins this coming Wednesday. This year taking place for the very first time in North East at Lake Erie Speedway.

The event is bringing a lot of excitement to North East. Peggy Hauser is the owner of Grape Arbor Bed & Breakfast. She expects a good turnout. “There’s a group of people coming for Roar on the shore,” said Hauser. Currently the Grape Arbor Bed & Breakfast has only 1 room open on Friday.

Christina Davis is the General Manager at Skunk & Goat. She feels the restaurant is ready for roar. “We’re making sure we are fully staffed and bringing in a ton of food so we don’t run out,” said Davis.

The event will start at 4pm on July 17th and go until July 21st.

