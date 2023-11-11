It’s that time of the year that Northwestern School District begins their annual Toys for Cats Program.

Every year, a team from the school district gathers toys, school supplies and food for families in need during the holiday.

The donations are then sorted through and wrapped by those who are apart of the future business leaders of American Chapter, teachers and other volunteers. They kicked off the program with a ‘stuff the bus’ event at the local Albion Dollar General.

The community liaison sa toys for cats is put on by the community while also giving back to the same community.

“They’re donating time space for the donations. We have a couple of local businesses hosting donation boxes it’s really wonderful this community has taken care of so many small businesses in their time of need and we’re hoping that everyone will take care of the children in their time of need to,” said Lee Anne Kennedy, community liaison for Toys for Cats program, Northwestern School District.

Kennedy thanks Glenn from Krise Transportation for supplying the bus and supporting the program.