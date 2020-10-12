NPRC and Corry Area School District sign credit agreement for Early Childhood Education students

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and the Corry Area School District signed a Prior Learning Credit Agreement for eligible students who have successfully completed the Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at the Corry High School Career and Technical Education Center (CTC).



Eligible students must have earned a high school diploma with three completed years in the ECE program at the Corry Area High School CTC, demonstrated proficiency on the National Occupancy Testing Institute (NOCTI) exam, and will have obtained the nationally recognized Child Development Associate Credential specializing in the preschool level.



Eligible students may request Prior Learning Credit within five years of their program completion at Corry Area High School to enroll at NPRC with 9 credits of study awarded towards an Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education.



This agreement is effective for the 2020-2021 school year.



“This partnership with the Corry CTC program recognizes students for their hard work and achievement at the high school level and gives them an excellent head start along the path towards a career in ECE. I’m excited that they’ll be entering NPRC with experience and knowledge which can be applied as they complete the requirements for an Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Education,” shares Leigh Anne Kraemer-Naser, Early Childhood Education Instructor, NPRC.