(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One local college is offering county residents a new way to become first responders with their new low-cost EMT course.

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced Thursday they’re launching a new low-cost course for Corry and Erie County residents to train to be an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) starting this coming January.

The program begins Monday, January 8, 2024 continuing each Monday and Wednesday evening through Wednesday, June 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will cost $350.

The course is a 200-hour program that teaches the technical knowledge and skills needed to become a certified Basic Emergency Medical Technician and provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized service.

NPRC’s vice president of workforce development said having the cost for learning to be an EMT can be an obstacle for people looking to enter the field.

“NPRC recognizes the fact that costs can be a barrier to training. Therefore, NPRC has launched a program to offer low or no-cost EMS training programs throughout its 10-county region. We are grateful for the Corry Higher Education Council’s support to be the host location for this course and to help fill the need for trained public safety professionals in the Erie County area,” said Adam Johnson, NPRC vice president of workforce development.

Corry and other Erie County residents affiliated with a volunteer fire company may be able to have training fees covered by Pennsylvania State Relief funds or may be eligible for a scholarship through the Erie County Community Foundation.

According to NPRC, the EMT field is expected to experience a growth rate of seven percent through the year 2031 and full-time workers in this position earn an average pay of around $50,000 per year nationally.

To register for this opportunity and for more information, visit the NPRC website here.