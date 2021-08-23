NY Governor-to-be Hochul announces cabinet appointments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the Hochul Administration takes over the governor’s office at midnight, some senior officials will already be in place. Kathy Hochul announced two senior appointments Monday morning:

Karen Persichilli Keogh: Secretary to the Governor

Elizabeth Fine: Counsel to the Governor

In a written statement announcing the appointments, Hochul said:

“Karen Persichilli Keogh and Elizabeth Fine bring the depth of knowledge, leadership,and experience that it will take to meet the challenges New Yorkers face. As Governor, I will assemble a strong team to turn the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it’s defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated, or strengthening our economy.”

A biography from Hochul’s office says Keogh worked on Hillary Clinton’s senior senate staff when she was a U.S. Senator for New York. She then worked on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s transition team and served as an advisor on Michael Bloomberg’s 2009 campaign. Most recently, she was Head of Global Philanthropy for JPMorgan Chase. She’s from Long Island and lives in Brooklyn, with degrees from Stony Brook University and Columbia.

Hochul’s office says Fine is the Executive Vice-President and General Counsel of Empire State Development, a public-benefit corporation whose mission is promoting the state economy through assistance like loans and grants. Her public service career includes eight years as General Counsel of the New York City Council, and seven years as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno in the U.S. Justice Department. She was also Special Counsel to President Clinton in 1993 and worked on the Clinton-Gore campaign. She has degrees from Brown, NYU School of Law, and Georgetown Law School.

Hochul will be sworn in as New York’s 57th governor just before 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation is scheduled to take effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.