NYS to allow reopening of large arenas for events on Feb. 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Based on the success of the Buffalo Bills playoff game model, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says large arenas can begin hosting sports and music events, starting Feb. 23.

This applies to venues with a capacity greater than 10,000. These venues can hold a maximum of 10 percent capacity and seating will be assigned.

Those who attend must get a PCR test within 72 hours of the event, and have a negative result. Face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks will also be required.

In addition to this, the New York State Department of Health must approve any event set to take place.

The Sabres have released the following statement regarding this afternoon's announcement from Gov. Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/U7LnSvr6Iy — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 10, 2021

The Sabres released a statement this afternoon in response to Governor Cuomo’s announcement, saying in part, “we continue to work closely with the New York State and Erie County Department of Health to ensure a safe, healthy, and fan-friendly environment to enjoy Sabres hockey.”