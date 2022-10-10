ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Long-time president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Mungeer, is on a leave of absence.

The PBA confirmed the leave on Monday, though the board of directors declined to comment any further.

Mungeer has been a state trooper since 1993, and has held the position of president since 2009. In that role, Mungeer represents the more 7,000 active and retired members of the State Police union, advocating for better benefits and work conditions.

In this year’s state budget he called for additional funding to hire more troopers and update the agency’s aging fleet.

It’s unclear the specific details surrounding this leave, or how long it will last. The PBA’s 1st Vice President, Andy Davis is taking over as acting president for the time being.

This comes at the same time it was announced that New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen would be resigning from office. While the two circumstances are not related, both the state police and its union are being headed by acting leaders.

We’re continuing to look into this matter and will share any new details we learn surrounding Mungeer’s leave.