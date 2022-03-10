(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic dispute in Cambridge Township. The incident happened along the 22000 block of Pendelton Drive at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

According to State Police, the suspect inside the house began shooting at the troopers when they arrived on scene. The troopers returned fire before retreating.

The Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene to aid in safely removing the suspect from the home. The suspect was taken into custody.

None of the troopers were injured, but they have been placed on administrative leave as per State Police protocol for these types of incidents.

There are no safety concerns for the surrounding area, but police are asking that the public to avoid the area.

PSP continues to investigate.