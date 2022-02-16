Officer shot in North Middleton Township, shooter killed by police; PSP

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The subject of a search warrant who shot an officer in Cumberland County has died after police returned fire on Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman, an officer was serving a warrant on Brittney Drive when the subject of the warrant opened fire. The officer was struck in their bullet-proof vest and returned fire, killing the suspect.

The status of the officer who was shot remains unknown at this time.

According to abc27’s Jeremiah Marshall, the road has been closed and a heavy police presence remains at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: PSP are investigating a police incident on Britteny Dr. in North Middleton Township. pic.twitter.com/eHYfDX5EwC — Jeremiah Marshall (@JeremiahMNews) February 16, 2022

State Police say they’re investigating the incident and are asking the public to avoid the area.

State Police are asking the public to avoid the area as police investigate.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.