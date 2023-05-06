The City of Erie held an open house for family and friends at the Erie Police Department.

Have you ever wondered what it was like in the day of a police officer? Many families and friends of officers got a first-hand look of their everyday lives.

Officers and employees at the Erie Police Department had a chance to bring their families and close friends to witness a day in the life of a police man.

The first time the EPD had an event like this was in 2018. The original plan was to open their doors every other year but then the pandemic hit.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said bringing back this event has been well overdue.

“In five years, we brought in over 60 new employees, so 60 new families get a chance to see what their relative does here,” said Chief Spizarny.

The department has spent the last month cleaning and preparing for this special occasion.

Each unit has taken the time to figure out how they’re going to display what they do.

“A lot of people think policemen in uniform, all he does is get in one car and rides around and there’s a lot of different aspects of job. So, this is our way of being able to showcase it,” Chief Spizarny went on to say.

Families and friends got the opportunity see the inside of their swat car, sound alarms, and witness live range demonstrations.

“My favorite part of it is seeing the jail cell,” said Isabella along with her sister Adelina, one officer’s daughters and EPD guests.

“It was kind of interesting,” said Devin, another EPD guest. “For many years I’ve been wondering how police work happens.”

One loved one came to support her boyfriend whom she said she’s very proud of.

“I think he’s a very hard worker as well as everybody else on the department. I’m very thankful for what they do for us,” said Brittany Mello, an officer’s girlfriend.

After going through the tour today, many guests say they have newfound appreciation for their friends and family in the police force.

“There was so much information that I didn’t realize that was really put into it and it really opened my eyes to how much work they do to keep everybody safe,” Mello said.

Chief Spizarny said that Saturday was a great success.