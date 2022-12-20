In a Tuesday afternoon update, Columbus police said they would hold a press conference about the Amber Alert at 2 p.m. NBC4 will stream the conference in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday morning after two babies were abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus, and only one of the infants has been found.

Columbus police investigate at a Donatos Pizza where two babies were abducted in a stolen car. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

The mother had parked her car around 9:45 p.m. Monday, but kept it running at the Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street. She left her 5-month-old twin boys in the car while she went into the store. When she turned around and looked outside, her car was gone, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Kasson and Kyair Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The two baby boys, Kason and Kyair Thomas, are Black with brown eyes and hair. Since the Amber Alert was issued, a CPD sergeant confirmed to NBC4 that Kyair was found at the Dayton airport, nearly an hour-and-a-half away from the Donatos where the twins disappeared. Kason was still missing as of Tuesday morning.

Mike Etter, Dayton Chief of Public Safety and Security Coordinator, shared more details about how Kyair was found. A traveler walking around 4:15 a.m. in the economy parking lot heard a baby crying and then found him in a car seat wrapped in a quilt. Butler Township medics checked the baby’s condition and held him while his parents arrived. Police were still canvassing the area for the other infant as of Tuesday morning.

The boys’ father, Lechez Thomas, spoke to NBC4 Tuesday afternoon about the abduction. He asked the public for help finding his son Kason.

“I just need to know. I need them both,” Thomas said. “Try to speak up if you know anything and make sure the information is legit. Can’t keep doing these wild goose chases. I just want to hold my son, you know? … He’s just a baby, he didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

Columbus police identified 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a suspect in the abduction. Court records show the 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 130-pound woman previously faced charges of theft and receiving stolen property in separate cases.

Nalah Jackson. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The stolen car, a four-door black 2010 Honda Accord, has not been found as of Tuesday morning. Originally described with the front bumper ripped off with a dent on the left rear quarter panel, police said it sustained additional damage on the left side with purple paint transfer, as if the car was in an accident.

CPD also added that the Accord has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the rear, and a white bumper sticker on the rear that reads “Westside City Toys.” CPD also said they are checking area businesses to see if any caught the car on outdoor cameras.

Columbus police asked anyone with information about Jackson to call its Special Victims Bureau tip line at 614-645-4266. CPD asked anyone who sees the car or the infants to call 911 immediately.