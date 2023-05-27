(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Ohio man is dead after authorities found him submerged near his boat on Chautauqua Lake.

On the morning of May 26, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received reports about an overdue fisherman that was said to be fishing on Lake Chautauqua near Bemus Point.

After a brief search, authorities discovered a boat that matched the description of the fisherman’s along with someone submerged in the water nearby.

The Chautauqua County Coroner’s office identified the man in the water as Robert W. Mieczkowski, 66, of Wintersville, Ohio.

Mieczkowski was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office shortly after being discovered.