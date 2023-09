(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One local bar is celebrating the life and work of beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett with a free concert.

Oliver’s Beer Garden located on Erie’s Bayfront off of Front Street is hosting a free concert Sunday night with the help of a local tribute band.

Key West Express will be performing with music is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Buffett passed away on September, 1 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer. He was 76.