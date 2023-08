One man has been flown to the hospital after a deer reportedly jumps in front of a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 5:15 in the 13000 block of Hill Road in Waterford.

Witnesses said a deer jump out of the cornfield and the motorcyclist either hit the deer or swerved to avoid hitting the deer causing him to lose control.

Both the motorcyclist and a female passenger were thrown from the bike. Their conditions are unknown at this hour.