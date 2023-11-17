(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Warren County man allegedly crashed a car into a house.

According to PSP Warren, troopers the crash took place just after midnight on Nov. 8 in the 15000 block of Route 6 in Mead Township.

PSP said the driver of a 2003 GMC Envoy crashed into his residence then fled the scene toward Sheffield and a criminal complaint will be filled for one count of accidents involving damage to attended property along with summary violations.

Police continue to to investigate.