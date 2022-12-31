City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning.

According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning.

The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old male dying of his wounds at St. Vincent Hospital. The other male, 38, was taken to UPMC Hamot for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook will be performing an autopsy Monday.

Erie City detective are still investigating.