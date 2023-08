One person goes to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles and two utility poles in Erie.

This happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday near East 26th and Wayne streets.

According to reports from the scene, one person was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by Erie firefighters.

EmergyCare confirmed they took one person to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

Erie Police are investigating.