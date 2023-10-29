(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being entrapped in a structure fire in in West County.

Calls first went out Saturday night around 11:40 p.m. for a structure fire on Dillin Drive in Lake City with first responders discovering one person was entrapped in the house.

According to a witness, a neighbor was able to pull the individual out of the house while others helped control the fire with their own fire extinguishers until fire crews arrived on the scene. Crews were able to get the fire under control about five minutes after arriving.

Crews were able to limit the fire to one portion of the apartment where it originated however, the rest of the residence did receive heavy smoke damage.

One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and the cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Fire Marshall being called in.

Lake City Police were the first ones on scene and Lake City Fire Company was dispatched to the fire. They were assisted by A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., Springfield Vol. Fire Dept., Lake Shore Fire Department, Fairview Fire and Rescue, and Platea Volunteer Fire Company. Millcreek Paramedics was also on scene due to entrapment.