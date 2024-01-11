North East, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in the hospital following an overnight rollover accident.

Calls went out for the rollover in the 10500 block of East Lake Road at 2:50 Thursday morning,

When crews arrived they found a vehicle on it’s side after colliding with a tree in front of a home.

One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information is available at this time as the investigation continues.