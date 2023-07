(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person is injured after being struck by a car on Erie’s east side Sunday morning.

Calls went out for a pedestrian struck on East 6th Street near Perry Street just after 11 a.m.

When first responders arrived they found the victim as well as a vehicle which sustained heavy front windshield damage from the collision.

One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Erie Police continue to investigate.