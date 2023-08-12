(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One man has been arrested after an incident at the Millcreek Mall involving a sword.

Millcreek Police were called to the Millcreek Mall Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a man yelling and waving around a sword in the food court.

Calls first went out for the incident just before 5:30 Saturday evening, Millcreek Police arrived to find a suspect holding a sword and yelling.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived without further incident and nobody was injured.