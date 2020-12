A 41-year-old man was killed after hitting a metal pole in the 1000 block of East 12th Street.

According to Erie City Police, the man was driving a Silver Affinity SUV with Texas license plates.

He was traveling at a high rate of speed traveling east on East 12th Street when he left the roadway and hit a metal light pole which split the car in half.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead .

Police believe that alcohol may be involved