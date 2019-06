One man is killed in a three vehicle crash in Northeast Township.

Around 5:15 Monday evening, State Police and firefighters were sent to East Lake Road about a half mile west of Cemetery Road. According to Erie County coroner Lyell Cook, the victim’s car may have hydroplaned due to the heavy rain, before hitting two other vehicles.

Cook says the victim is a 46 year old man from Northeast who was ejected and killed instantly. Two other people suffered minor injuries.