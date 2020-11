One man was stabbed in the hand overnight after an argument that started at a local bar and continued to a home on East 18th Street.

According to City Police, they were called to the 2017 East 18th Street around 12:30 Sunday morning where they found a 21-year-old male with injuries to the hand as a result of a stabbing. Two suspects 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old female were arrested and waiting for arrangement in the City of Erie Jail. The victim was treated and released.