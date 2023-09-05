Groton, VT – One person was found dead in Levi Pond early Monday after an apparent boating accident in Caledonia County. Vermont State Police identified the victim as 27 year old Kristopher Perkins from Thetford.

Vermont State Police say they were notified around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night that a boat had overturned with three people on board.

Police say two people made it to shore. A search by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team located Kristopher Perkins’ body in the early morning hours. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy.

VSP says, at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.