One person is taken to the hospital after a two car accident in Millcreek.

Millcreek Police responded to the accident at the intersection of West Gore Road and Perry Highway shortly after 4p.m. Tuesday. A total of five people were involved in the crash. Only one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries. Traffic was cut down to a single lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause is under investigation.