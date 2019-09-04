One person shot in overnight incident

Two people and their dogs received a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a strong storm caused a tree to fall on their home located in the 8000 block of Skinner Road in McKean.

Strong winds may be to blame for the tree coming down, bringing power lines with it. Initially calls to emergency responders indicated that the pair were trapped inside, however everyone got out safely. Penelec was also called to the scene to help clean up the mess. No injuries were reported.