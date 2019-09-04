One person shot in overnight incident

Erie police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 300 block of West 8th Street just after 5am Wednesday morning. The victim reportedly walked into the hospital for treatment.
Police say they are looking for the shooter. More on this story on Good Day Erie at 8am on Fox 66.

