At least one person was taken to the hospital following a fire on the 10th floor of Friendship Apartments located at 111 East 11th Street in Erie.
The calls came in around 11 p.m. Sunday night for reports of flames and smoke coming from that apartment. Once on scene, Erie fire crews were able to put the fire out before it was able to spread.
No word at this time what cause the fire. The Erie Fire Department’s Fire Investigator was called to the scene to help determine a cause.
One person taken to hospital after downtown apartment fire
