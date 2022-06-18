Skip to content
Opioid Crisis
Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns
Top Opioid Crisis Headlines
DEA warns of increase in mass overdose events
Erie County Drug & Alcohol Coalition hosts conference
Is decriminalizing drugs a deadly mistake?
Pennsylvania bill would impose tougher penalties …
$339K in fentanyl seized at South Texas port of entry
Pa. Department of Health advocates for clean needle …
More Opioid Crisis
Counterfeit drugs putting millions at risk: study
Authorities hoping recent drug raid will help reduce …
25 people indicted in Erie-based drug trafficking …
Erie County Coroner reports drug death stats for …
Drug plan aims to tackle addiction, trafficking in …
Erie Police raid uncovers 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, …
Man gets 11 years in prison in Mac Miller’s death
