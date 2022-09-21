Community members got the chance to learn about drug and alcohol abuse services in Erie on Wednesday.

In an effort to spread awareness about recovery month, health care providers gathered in Perry Square. Each year, community members have the opportunity to learn about programs to help with drug and alcohol abuse.

The pandemic posed challenges for those in need of mental health and addition recovery services. One representative said it’s important for people to reduce this stigma of addiction and let people know they can receive help from providers in our community.

“It also helps break down the stigma of addiction. A lot of people don’t realize there’s a strong correlation between substance abuse addiction and also mental health illness. So when you can have an event like this, that really draws attention to both of those, it’s really phenomenal,” said Jason Kisielewski, community affairs manager, Gaudenzia.

Learn more about drug and alcohol abuse services available in Erie County here.