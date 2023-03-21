(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A free tool to help individuals with substance use disorder (SUD) prevention has received a modern makeover on its resources.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced on Tuesday an expansion to its Just Five educational tool, adding three new lessons for substance use disorder.

Just Five is an online, self-paced program that aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma and provide education about SUD prevention and treatment for Pennsylvania’s workforce.

“We want all Pennsylvania employers and employees to not only know this resource is available to them but to access and learn from it,” said Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, acting secretary, DDAP. “Incorporating Just Five’s lessons into workplace health initiative is strongly encouraged to help reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health conditions like the disease of addiction.”

The DDAP’s expansion of the tool now includes the lessons: “Stages of Change,” “Words Matter” and “Fentanyl Fast Facts.”

Since Just Five has been available statewide to all of Pennsylvania’s workforce, the tool has had more than 12,000 new users.

To learn more about the Gov. Josh Shapiro administration’s efforts in combating the addiction crisis, visit ddap.pa.gov.