(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Naloxone is a life-saving medication for people who are overdosing from an opioid. Through a standing order by Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania members of the public and first responders can get naloxone from their local pharmacy. There are several options available to deliver naloxone.

“A key component to decreasing overdose deaths is getting naloxone into all

communities across the state,” said Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Special Assistant Steve Ross. “Every Pennsylvanian can access naloxone through their local pharmacy using the naloxone standing order. By adding different forms of naloxone to the standing order and encouraging availability of these products at pharmacies across the commonwealth, we’re giving Pennsylvanians additional resources for combatting the increase in

fentanyl.”

The medication reverses opioid overdose by restoring a person’s breathing if their breathing has slowed or stopped. It can be administered by everyday people, even without medical training, to reduce opioid overdose deaths.

It is available in a nasal spray, an intramuscular injection device (ZIHMI), and a non-prefilled syringe option.

A mail-based naloxone program also is available to Pennsylvania residents. Through that program, residents can request to receive the medication by mail. In August 2022, some 10,000 requests for naloxone were filled through the mail-based program, providing nearly 36,000 doses of naloxone to people in all 67 counties, a news release said on Monday, Dec. 12. Details of the mail-based program are available online.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency offers a Naloxone for Frist Responders Program that gives free naloxone to organizations and individuals who may encounter someone overdosing, like first responders.