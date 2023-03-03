(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth is touting its success in opioid overdose reversals thanks to the naloxone program.

According to a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration, nearly 23,000 opioid overdoses were reversed using the medication that has been made available through Pennsylvania programs since 2017.

“Anyone can save a life by administering naloxone to a person who is experiencing an opioid overdose,” said Acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to obtain naloxone from a pharmacy, community give away event, or other sources – and learn how to give it. You never know when you could save the life of a stranger, neighbor, friend or family member.”

Naloxone rapidly reverses opioid overdoes by restoring breathing abilities to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped. It can be administered with or without medical training, however free training is available online. By completing training, people who administer naloxone will be protected as Good Samaritans.

Through a standing order by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, residents can buy or use their insurance to get naloxone at local pharmacies without a prescription. It also can be received for free by mail through a commonwealth partnership with Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro.