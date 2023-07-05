Wednesday marks the start of the 76th annual North East Firemen’s Cherry Festival.

Volunteers and firefighters have been busy preparing the festival grounds for four days of fun.

But despite all of that, organizers are making sure people keep in mind the reason behind the yearly celebration.

People from all over the region flock to North East this time each year for the Fireman’s annual Cherry Festival.

Some have grown up in North East and have since moved away, but many often find their way home for the festival.

“They come back for Cherry Festival. For family reunions during this week, for just friends getting together, or they just come home because it’s Cherry Festival,” said Sue Wilson, co-chairman of the Cherry Festival.

Looking beyond all of the rides, games, tents, food stands and the fireman’s famous sausage sandwiches, the North East Community truly relies on the success of the Cherry Festival every year.

It’s the main fundraiser for the North East Fire Department so they can continue to pick up that phone when you call 911.

“It was back in the 1940s the fire department decided that they wanted to do just one big fundraiser, one time a year that’s going to cover as much money as they can possibly get out of it,” said Mike Kelley, captain of Crescent Hose Company.

Kelley said it’s also a good opportunity to get acquainted with the community.

“Normally when people meet us, it’s the worst day of their possible life. We’re there for when people are sick, we’re there when people are dying, when their houses are on fire, their cars are in a ditch upside down, people are trapped, you don’t really ever get to meet the face behind the fire helmets or get to see who these people actually are,” Kelley explained.

The Cherry Fest’s 75th Cherry Queen shared with us some insight about what it means to be queen as well as a reminder as to what the festival is all about.

Karlee Stetson said being crowned Cherry Queen is like prom king or queen on steroid but because the title comes with a certain weight and is a sign of respect from the community.

“It’s super important. Whenever something says something to me, I make sure I remind them that this is for the fire department. The Cherry Fest is always a place to come and have fun, and it’s great for the community and families, but if we didn’t have the fire department, we wouldn’t have the Cherry Fest,” Stetson went on to say.

