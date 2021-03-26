Outdoor programs at state parks to resume April 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Outdoor programs for state parks will make a return April 4, along with an expansion of occupancy limits within park and state forest buildings.

At Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, the following will be in effect starting Sunday, April 4:

Outdoor, in-person programs will resume with a limit of 40 participants per program. Masks and social distancing are required.

per program. Masks and social distancing are required. Visitor center exhibit halls, interpretive areas and theaters will open with a 75% capacity visitation allowance. Masks and social distancing are required.

visitation allowance. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteer workdays will resume with a limit of 40 participants per group. Masks and social distancing are required.

per group. Masks and social distancing are required. Virtual and self-guided programs will continue to be offered.

Scheduled programs will be listed on DCNR’s Calendar of Events

Large, DCNR-sponsored events remain canceled until further notice.

Third-party events can continue if established guidelines are followed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Additional campsites will also be available at 17 state parks to accommodate fishers who want to stay overnight for the statewide trout opener.