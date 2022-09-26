New funding is available from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The state agency is offering $100.5 million in grants through two programs. The Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Plan offers $85.5 million in grants between $25,000 to $2.5 million based on the size of the organizations.

Submissions for this plan close Oct. 12.

Also being offered is the Community Intervention Plan, which offers $15 million total and will award up to $3 million to start new violence prevention programs. Submissions for this plan end on Oct. 31.