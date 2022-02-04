Over $230 million coming to PA for public transportation projects

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during a Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. The Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response has only compounded the devastating toll, according to a report from Senate Democrats. “Unfortunately for the nation, it is a chronicle of deadly delay, and a lack of urgency, and the lack of a strategy,” said Casey, ranking Democrat on the Aging Committee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced Friday morning over $230 million in funding for public transportation projects.

Early Friday, Feb. 4, Senator Casey announced, that as part of the infrastructure law, $234,134,561 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will come to Pennslyvania to help upgrade and start new public transportation projects across the state.

The Central PA region will see over $4 million come in for city and regional funding.

Below is the funding for the first four and a half months in the fiscal 2022 year in our region, while additional funds will come as Congress passes the additional spending bill.

Altoona $497,598 Johnstown $1,041,627 State College $2,547,778 Central Pa City and Regional Funding Total $4,087,003 Central Pa City and Regional Funding

“From our biggest cities to our rural communities, Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth rely on public transportation to get everywhere they need to go—work, school, the grocery store and more,” said Senator Casey. “Thanks to the infrastructure law, many of the Commonwealth’s public transit systems will be able to upgrade vehicles, improve facilities and provide faster, safer and more convenient service. I’m also very pleased that this bill includes $8 million to directly make public transportation more accessible to our seniors and people with disabilities. This is just a down-payment of what’s to come for Pennsylvania’s public transit.”

Over $20 million dollars is planned to be spent across the state for multiple different projects. Below is a chart breaking down those funds.

Funding for enhanced mobility of seniors and people with disabilities for communities under 200,000 in population $2,536,761 State and Metro planning $2,116,917 Funding designated for rural areas or Appalachian counties $11,344,637 Bus and bus facilities state formula $3,437,118 State Safety and oversite program $784,455 Statewide Funding Levels Total $20,219,888 Statewide Funding Levels

Below is a breakdown of all the funding and plans across the state.

Allentown $3,295,002 Altoona $497,598 Binghamton, NY-PA $175,078 Bloomsburg-Berwick $298,579 Chambersburg $259,995 East Stroudsburg, PA-NJ $568,560 Erie $2,243,151 Hagerstown, MD-WV-PA $49,262 Hanover $377,005 Harrisburg $4,953,689 Hazleton $336,095 Johnstown $1,041,627 Lancaster $9,654,897 Lebanon $434,772 Monessen-California, PA $983,636 Philadelphia $147,188,295 Pittsburgh $30,497,326 Pottstown $540,176 Reading $1,554,474 Scranton $2,127,790 State College $2,547,778 Uniontown-Connellsville $898,383 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH-PA $1,599 Williamsport $1,609,619 York $1,381,237 Youngstown, OH-PA $399,050 City and Regional Funding Total $213,914,673 City and Regional Funding

In addition to the $234 million, there will also be a grant program of $1.75 billion to help improve accessibility at rail stations thanks to Senator Casey’s All Station Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act. There’s also legislation introduced to make public transportation more accessible for college students.