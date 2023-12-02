(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua County man is facing numerous drug-related charges after police found more than two ounces of meth during a traffic stop.

According to Jamestown, NY Police, officers conducted a traffic stop on the city’s west side on Nov. 30 just after 2 a.m. for observed traffic infractions and later searched the vehicle with the help of the department’s K9 unit.

During the search, police said they found a small amount of fentanyl, digital scales, and packaging materials as well as 57.2 grams, or just over 2 oz., of methamphetamine in the pocket of one of the passengers.

He’s since been charged with second-degree felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance along with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, and is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged.