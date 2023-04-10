A late night fire destroyed a garage in Girard.

Multiple agencies responded to calls for a working structure fire just after 10 p.m. Sunday night in the 5800 block of South Creek Road in Girard.

Initial reports saw flames visible through the roof of the garage.

First responders set up a temporary water supply, while additional personnel utilized over 2,000 feet of hose to pipe water from a nearby pond.

While fighting the fire, the roof collapsed and the walls caved in; a backhoe was used to pull the walls down.

It took crews four hours to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.