Update: Man dead in overnight shooting on E. 25th St.

A man in his 20s is dead after an overnight shooting in Erie.

The first calls went out just after one 1 a.m. Friday for a gunshot victim in the 700 block of E. 25th St. Once on the scene, Erie Police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Erie Police say no suspects have been charged at this time as they interview witnesses and look over surveillance footage from the area.

